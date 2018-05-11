DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:25 P.M.) – A convoy of buses entered, today, the rebel-held enclave in north Homs countryside to carry out the evacuation of another batch to the country’s north.
The 3rd batch of rebels and their families who refused to reconcile with the Syrian government is expected to leave later today. Today’ convoy will be carrying militants of Talbisah towns after militiamen of Rastan city left their stronghold in the first two batches.
Logistic considerations and rebel infighting have delayed the exit of the 3rd batch which was supposed to leave yesterday.
Rebel factions in north Homs pocket have surrendered all their medium and heavy weapons to the Syrian Army following a Russia-brokered agreement.
