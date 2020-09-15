The new global EU sanctions regime for human rights violations, the creation of which was launched in 2019, is currently under development, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, speaking to members of the European Parliament, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed naming the emerging European global sanctions regime on human rights after Alexey Navalny, similar to the United States’ Magnitsky list.
“Following the statement by Josep Borrell in December 2019, which reflected the political agreement of the foreign ministers, regulations are currently being prepared for the EU’s global human rights sanctions regime,” Massrali said.
According to the procedure, the new regime must then be approved by all EU states and by the EU Council, she recalled, declining to provide further details about the new sanctions regime.
“Since we are talking about an ongoing process, we cannot make other comments, and we will not speculate on who may be included in this list,” the spokesperson added.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.