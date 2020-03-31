The INSTEX trading mechanism was previously created by European countries to bypass unilateral restrictions, imposed against the Islamic Republic by Washington, as the US threatened to hit those trading with Tehran via secondary sanctions.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have officially confirmed concluding their first INSTEX transaction with Iran, exporting medical goods to the Middle Eastern country.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, Berlin hopes to enhance the mechanism and carry out more transaction with Tehran.

The news comes several months after Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands joined the mechanism, allowing the countries to circumvent US sanctions against Iran.

 

Source: Sputnik

neil
neil
These are the same countries that can’t service themselves or member EU you countries. “ITALY”
But the very people that are trying to destroy them get help. Satan works in obvious ways.

2020-03-31 17:05
JIMI JAMES
Sputnik are demonic spawns of khazars,their mission is to trigger ww3,either way you know the vile nations by the lies that concutred throughout this century,definetately a desperate attempt to protect their nwo/facist regime,but that evil too disguised as aid will not go unpunished in the future,iran would be far better off without the inventors or corona virus!

2020-03-31 12:38