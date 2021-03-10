BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The European Union’s High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, confirmed that the bloc will not abandon the sanctions its imposed on Syria until a political transition is under way.
In a speech delivered during the plenary session of the European Parliament to discuss the military-political crisis in Syria since 2011, Borrell said:
“I will be the co-chair on March 25 of the 5th conference on the future of Syria. We must confirm with (UN special envoy Geir) Pedersen our support to contribute to finding a political solution, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution (No. 2254). The political process must proceed in conjunction with the approval of a new constitution and the conduct of free elections.”
Borrell continued, “We can provide assistance and focus on the reconstruction of a new Syria. We are ready to give our support, but working in a normal way is not our option. Investigations into missing persons cases should be conducted using the international mechanism.”
Borrell further accused the government of Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, of “obstructing all negotiations,” adding: “The United Nations political process that supports the holding of democratic elections in Syria has become completely suspended and the Syrian regime does not respond to these solutions.”