BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The European Union is taking a firm stance against funding reconstruction efforts in Syria until a political settlement and transition is established, Maja Kocijancic, the European Commission’s spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy, said.
“We are willing to look into the issue of reconstruction at the point when the transition in Syria is firmly underway. As you know, this is not yet the case. The conflict is still ongoing,” Kocijancic stated.
Kocijancic’s comments come just a day after U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad will eventually be removed from his post in Syria.
While both the U.S. and E.U. refuse to fund reconstruction efforts in Syria at this time, Damascus has already looked elsewhere to fulfill help rebuild the country.
According to a report from the Syrian government last week, several Chinese, Iranian, and Russian companies have already expressed interest in reconstructing Syria.
Damascus is able to rebuild much of the country through foreign investment; however, major cities like Raqqa remain out of their control and still in ruins due to U.S. campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.
605 1
- 606Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.