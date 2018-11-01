BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The European Union is taking a firm stance against funding reconstruction efforts in Syria until a political settlement and transition is established, Maja Kocijancic, the European Commission’s spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy, said.

“We are willing to look into the issue of reconstruction at the point when the transition in Syria is firmly underway. As you know, this is not yet the case. The conflict is still ongoing,” Kocijancic stated.

Kocijancic’s comments come just a day after U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad will eventually be removed from his post in Syria.

While both the U.S. and E.U. refuse to fund reconstruction efforts in Syria at this time, Damascus has already looked elsewhere to fulfill help rebuild the country.

According to a report from the Syrian government last week, several Chinese, Iranian, and Russian companies have already expressed interest in reconstructing Syria.

Damascus is able to rebuild much of the country through foreign investment; however, major cities like Raqqa remain out of their control and still in ruins due to U.S. campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.

