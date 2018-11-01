BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The European Union is taking a firm stance against funding reconstruction efforts in Syria until a political settlement and transition is established, Maja Kocijancic, the European Commission’s spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy, said.

“We are willing to look into the issue of reconstruction at the point when the transition in Syria is firmly underway. As you know, this is not yet the case. The conflict is still ongoing,” Kocijancic stated.

Kocijancic’s comments come just a day after U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad will eventually be removed from his post in Syria.

While both the U.S. and E.U. refuse to fund reconstruction efforts in Syria at this time, Damascus has already looked elsewhere to fulfill help rebuild the country.

According to a report from the Syrian government last week, several Chinese, Iranian, and Russian companies have already expressed interest in reconstructing Syria.

Damascus is able to rebuild much of the country through foreign investment; however, major cities like Raqqa remain out of their control and still in ruins due to U.S. campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

Floriangeyer
Why would Syrians want the Western nations that are complicit with the destruction of much of Syria to profit from the reconstruction of what the US Coalition of Terror destroyed ?

2018-11-01 15:26
You can call me AL
You can call me AL
F off EU. Syria will not accept your help anyway. Russia, China and other allies have it all in hand, so p**s off.

2018-11-01 15:36
Chauhan Chauhan
syria doent need Euro or dollar to construct Syria. EU/US can keep their penny to themselves or give to their slave in gulf or their Zionist child.

2018-11-01 17:19
felipe
felipe
The europeans are barbarians and want a government of barbarians in Syria.

2018-11-01 19:17