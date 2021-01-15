BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – On Friday, the European Union added the new Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad, to the list of sanctioned persons from the Syrian government.

The European Union magazine published an official document stating that the name of the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad, was added to the list of sanctions imposed against Syria by the Union.

In October of last year, the European Union expanded its sanctions list on Syria, adding to it seven Syrian ministers, according to a document published in the official European Union newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Union sanctions against Syria affected both the Minister of Internal Trade Talal Al-Barazi and Minister of Culture Lubna Al-Mashawi.

According to the European Union, these sanctions were applied to the ministers because they are responsible for the suppression of Syrian civilians. “As ministers in the government, they share responsibility for the severe oppression of the Syrian regime against the civilian population,” according to the European Union’s allegations.

The European Union has joined the United States in sanctioning several Syrian officials and entities, as they seek to tighten the economic blockade against the Arab Republic.