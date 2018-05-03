BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – One of the pilots that died in today’s Su-30 crash off the coast of Latakia was identified as Captain Mayor Albert Davidyan of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Captain Davidyan was an ethnic Armenian member of the Russian Aerospace Forces that was leading the crew of pilots during today’s mission in the Mediterranean, the Armenian Defense Ministry told Armenpress.

No further details were released about the pilot or his crew.

The Su-30 was believed to have crashed after a bird hit the plane’s engine just off the coast of Latakia.