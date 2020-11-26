BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, announced in a statement on Thursday that the army would begin the “final stage” of an offensive against the rebel forces in the Tigray region, hours after the deadline for the Tigrayans to surrender.
“The 72-hour deadline given to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front to surrender peacefully has now passed, and our law enforcement campaign has reached its final stage,” Abiy Ahmed tweeted, adding that thousands of TPLF fighters had already surrendered.
African envoys went to Ethiopia on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve the crisis, hours before the deadline expired.
Meanwhile, human rights groups fear that any attack will lead to a large number of civilian casualties.
Thousands of people are believed to have died and widespread damage occurred as a result of aerial bombardment and ground fighting since the war began in the region on the 4th of November. About 42,000 people fled across the border into Sudan.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.