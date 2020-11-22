BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – A government commission in Ethiopia said that the national army forces have taken control of the town of Idaga Hamos, 97 km from Mek’ele, the capital of the rebel-held Tigray region.
“Our defense forces have taken control of the town of Idaga Hamos on the road from Adigrat to Mek’ele. The defense forces are advancing to take control of Mek’ele, which is the ultimate goal of the operation,” the commission said on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the “Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigrayans” in Ethiopia, said on Sunday that the regional forces were standing firm in their fight against government forces on the southern front.
The leader of the rebel movement said, via text message, that the regional forces are clashing with government army units around the town of Adigrat in the north of the Tigray region.
For his part, Radwan Hussain, spokesman for the Ethiopian government’s task force on the situation in Tigray, said that the regional forces destroyed roads, blew up bridges and booby-trapped roads with explosives in the south of the province, but the federal forces are making progress.
Radwan added that some fighters from Tigrayans fled after government soldiers managed to take control of Adigrat on Saturday.
Reuters said it was not able to verify the allegations of both sides due to the scarcity of information about the developments in the fighting, as well as the difficulty of verifying what each side is saying due to the interruption of contact with telephone and Internet services since the start of the conflict.
The federal government in Ethiopia launched its military campaign in the region earlier this month, blaming the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigrayans for attacking army military bases in the region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.