BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Ethiopian government announced on Thursday that its forces are continuing their military campaign to regain control of the rebel-held Tigray region and are approaching its center, the city of Mek’ele.
This came in a statement issued by the Office of the State of Emergency Committee, which was formed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
The office called on the leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to surrender and “to refrain from committing further atrocities against civilians,” indicating that the government issued arrest warrants against them.
The statement held the Popular Front responsible for “organizing the criminal pattern in various places over the past two years.”
He continued, “As we enter the final stage of the law enforcement operation against the criminal front, we would like to remind the leaders of this group that the atrocities committed by their forces and their loyalists in places like Mecadra constitute serious crimes against Ethiopian and international law.”
Two weeks ago, the Ethiopian government launched a military campaign, accusing the Popular Front of being responsible for attacking Ethiopian army positions in the region.
For its part, the local authorities accused neighboring Eritrea of being responsible for participating in what they described as “aggression” against the opposition region and confirmed that its forces launched military strikes on this country.
Thousands of locals have been forced from their homes by the conflict and sought refuge in neighboring Sudan.
Sources: Reuters, RT
