BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The spokesman for the Ethiopian government said that federal forces have cordoned off the capital of the Tigray region, about 50 km away, as part of an operation to overthrow the People’s Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF).
Radwan Hussein, a spokesman for the government task force on the region, said in a text message that Tigrayans launched missiles on Monday at Bahr Dar, the capital of the neighboring Amhara region, whose authorities support the federal forces’ attack.
There has been no immediate response from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, and Reuters was not able to verify the data.
It is difficult to verify the allegations of all parties because of the interruption of Internet and telephone services, Reuters reported.
On the other hand, a spokesman for the Ethiopian government announced that all options are on the table except for bringing the “gang” of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front to the negotiating table.
