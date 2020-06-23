BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Sudanese media reported that the Sudanese armed forces responded to a new attack by the Ethiopian forces, which took place in the Alao area, in the locality of Al-Fashqa.
The reports said the Ethiopian armed forces attacked the Sudanese military with mortars, killing one corporal and wounding four others.
The attack shifted this time from Al-Amra to Al-Takrai after the Ethiopian forces carried out a military attack yesterday targeting the Anfal camp, east of Sundus, in the locality of Al-Qalabat Al-Sharqiyyah.
This latest string of attacks comes at a time when tensions are high over the Renaissance Dam, as Ethiopia has made it clear they are going through with their project.
