BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Sudanese military sources said on Thursday that armed Ethiopian groups supported by the Ethiopian army launched an attack on the Sudanese army, after a few days of intense clashes along the border.

The Al-Sharq news network quoted the sources as saying that the attack took place in the Abu Tayyour area in the Al Fasha Al Saghra region in the border area between the two countries, noting that the Ethiopian groups used heavy artillery in their attack.

Last week, the Sudanese army said that losses occurred in its ranks during a combing operation near the border with Ethiopia as a result of an ambush by Ethiopian forces and militias, adding that “as a result, there was a loss of lives and equipment.”

“During the return of our forces from combing the area around Jabal Abu Tayyour inside our lands, they were ambushed by Ethiopian forces and militias inside Sudanese territory,” the Military Information Center statement said.

The Sudan Tribune newspaper said that the force “was subjected to artillery shelling from the Ethiopian army inside the Sudanese borders, at a depth of 7 km at Jabal al-Tayyar,” noting that the Sudanese forces were conducting a combing operation in the area and succeeded in advancing, only to be surprised by the heavy bombing and attack from several sides.

On Saturday, the Sudanese army announced the arrival of military reinforcements in the eastern state of Gedaref, to seize what it called “usurped lands.” Lieutenant General Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein, Chief of the Sudanese General Staff, said that his forces were now able to deter any enemy working to destabilize the country.

The Sudanese army destroyed two camps of Ethiopian forces and militias on the border separating the two countries, and in the Salam Bir area, the restoration of areas that the Ethiopian forces had controlled for 26 years.