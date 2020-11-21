The fighting in Ethiopia’s north erupted in early November, when the federal government accused the ruling party in the rebel Tigray region of attacking a local military base. The government has launched an offensive in the region in response.

The Ethiopian government has taken control of Adigrat, a town located in the Tigray Region, authorities said on Saturday, as quoted by Reuters.

Adigrat lies 116 km north from Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region and 898 km north of the federal capital Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian government is currently pushing its military further in the region to topple rebel forces following an eruption of violence on 4 November.

According to Reuters, it’s hard to varify the current positions of the forces as internet and phone lines have been down since the conflict began.

Sources: Reuters, Sputnik