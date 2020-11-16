BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 A.M.) – The Ethiopian authorities announced on Sunday that government forces have regained control of the strategic city of Alamata from the grip of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The task force for the management of the state of emergency in the state of Tigray said, in a statement, that “the crushed TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) militants fled, taking about 10,000 prisoners with them.”

The media office of the task force said that the retaking of the city of Alamata (located on a strategic road leading to the city of Mikkeli, the state capital) by government forces “indicates the effectiveness of the ongoing military operation aimed at restoring the rule of law in Tigray.”

On November 4, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, ordered an attack in the restive northern Tigray region, to attack well-trained local forces, after he accused them of attacking a military base in the region.

Source: Reuters