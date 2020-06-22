BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – According to Al-Arabiya on Sunday, an Ethiopian militia, backed by the army, carried out an attack on a Sudanese Army camp.
“The Sudanese Armed Forces responded to the attack launched by the Ethiopian militia, backed by the army, with armored vehicles and launchers, at the Anfal camp in the locality of Al-Qalabat Al-Sharqiya,” noting that a number of Sudanese soldiers were wounded during the attack.
They noted that “Ethiopian militias launched a similar attack 3 weeks ago that killed a Sudanese officer with the rank of captain in an area on the border between the two countries,” noting that the Sudan News Agency said at the time: “The Sudanese-Ethiopian border in the state of Gedaref witnessed a new tension where a force of assaulted some agricultural projects in Barka Norit area.”
“As a result of confronting the militias, the leader of the Sudanese force was killed and a number of soldiers and civilians were wounded,” they continued.
The network pointed out that “this attack is the third, which was carried out by Ethiopian forces this year against Sudanese targets on the border.”
Sudanese Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Muhammad Saleh said earlier that Sudanese field reports had concluded that units in the Ethiopian army had provided support to the militias that attacked Sudanese territory last May.
