BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Ethiopian Army has taken control of an important airport in the Tigray region near the Eritrean border, following the outbreak of violence in the northern part of the country.

According to Fana TV, “the Ethiopian National Defense Force took complete control of the Humera Airport in light of the government’s continued military response to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front,” the group that leads the government in the Tigray region.

Humera Airport is located in the far northwest part of the country, near the borders with Sudan and Eritrea.

The leaders of the separatist Tigray region in northern Ethiopia said yesterday that the federal government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has launched more than ten air strikes against them in recent days.

Fana TV sources pointed out that the conflict in Tigray, where federal forces launched an offensive after accusing local forces of attacking a military base last week, killed hundreds of people.