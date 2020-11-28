BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Ethiopian army announced that it had taken control of the city of Wickro, about 50 km to the north of the city of Mek’ele, the capital of the rebel-held Tigray region.

General Hassan Ibrahim said in a statement on Friday that the army forces “will take control of Mek’ele after several days,” adding that the army had taken control of several other cities, besides Wickro.

On Thursday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that the army was beginning the “final stage” of the advance in Tigray, and pledged to protect civilians in the area.

It is noteworthy to mention that the clashes in the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia between the Federal Army and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigrayans have been continuing since 4 November.