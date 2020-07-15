BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Mohammad El Seba’ei, announced the next step that his country will take following the announcement by Ethiopia to start filling the Renaissance Dam.
Al-Seba’ei said, according to the online publication Masrawy, that the following action from Egypt is “political and belongs to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”
The Ethiopian Minister of Water and Irrigation, Celici Bekele, announced on Wednesday, the filling of the reservoir of the Renaissance Dam, as reported by the official media in Ethiopia.
The move comes two days after talks with Egypt and Sudan failed to reach an agreement on filling and operating the dam.
The Ethiopian Minister of Irrigation said that the first storage process is estimated at 4.9 billion cubic meters, explaining that the process of “building and packaging the Renaissance Dam is proceeding naturally.”
It is noteworthy that the Egyptian Foreign Minister , Sameh Shoukry, said last Monday that the red line for Egypt in the case of Renaissance Dam is “the occurrence of serious harm, which is illegal in the framework of international law, and Egypt and its apparatus will not stop without firmly dealing with it.”
