BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The spokesman for the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Nigussu Tilahun, said on Thursday that the problems on the border with Sudan are normal and occur anywhere in the world.

In a statement to Al-Ain News, Tilahun denied any border dispute with Sudan, noting that the relations between the two countries have been historic for hundreds of years.

“The border crisis that the two countries witnessed recently was not a conflict of interests on the borders,” he said.

He stressed that “these events are transient, thanks to the strategic ties that link the peoples of the two countries based on the principle of good neighborliness and enhanced cooperation, expressing sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims in both countries.”

He added, “Ethiopia will not be a source of harm to its neighbors, but will always stand by the side of establishing peace and security in Sudan and other neighboring countries.”

He pointed out that the border between Sudan and Ethiopia has been open for 106 years, and was reinforced by the coexistence and brotherhood ties that link my people and the governments of the two countries, pointing out that some problems on the border strip are normal and occur anywhere in the world.

Tilahun explained that Ethiopia cannot dispute with Sudan, whatever the differences, and will seek to resolve any dispute through dialogue.

The Ethiopian official said that there are ongoing meetings between Sudan and Ethiopia to address the border issue.

Earlier, Sudanese Army spokesman, Brigadier General Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan, said that Sudan sees an opportunity for diplomacy with Ethiopia before the outbreak of an all-out war between the two countries.

According to reports last week, an Ethiopian militia had penetrated the Sudanese-Ethiopian border in the state of Gedaref, which led to tension, as it penetrated and attacked agricultural projects in the Barka Norit area and the village of Al-Forsan, and it also clashed with a Sudanese military force in Barakat Noreen camp.

