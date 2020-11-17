BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The government emergency committee in Ethiopia said on Tuesday that “the National Defense Forces have carried out accurate and surgical air operations outside Mek’ele, the capital of Tigray region,” amid a continuous conflict for nearly two weeks.
For his part, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, declared, “The end of a 3-day deadline for the surrender of Tigrayan forces and militias,” explaining that “after this deadline expires, the last decisive law enforcement action will be implemented in the coming days.”
The Ethiopian Prime Minister said that “the military operation in the Tigray region to support the rule of law is going well,” noting that his country “is able to achieve the goals of its military operation in Tigray on its own.”
This comes hours after the leader of the rebel Tigrayan forces, Debretsion Gebremichael, announced that his troops were fighting forces from neighboring Eritrea in addition to the Ethiopian forces, stressing that his troops “bombed the capital of Eritrea and the airport of the capital, Asmara, last Saturday evening.”
Sources: Reuters, Sputnik
