BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Ethiopian Army’s Chief of Staff, General Berhanu Gula, denied on Friday that his country’s forces violated Sudanese airspace.

In statements to reporters , Gula said that Addis Ababa “has no interest in going to war with Sudan,” stressing that if the Ethiopian army went to war, “we would not hide.”

The Ethiopian army commander added that “a small group within the Sudanese government is working for the benefit of a third party and standing behind the incursions,” he said.

Sudan announced a flight ban in the area on the Ethiopian border, due to tension on the border, while the official spokesman for the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Muhammad al-Faki Suleiman, said on Friday that “Sudan is capable of defending all its lands.”

The events began a few days ago, after the Sudanese army announced that its military forces had extended their control over all Sudanese lands located in the border area inhabited by Ethiopian farmers, after weeks of clashes.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “an Ethiopian military plane penetrated the borders,” which it described as a “dangerous and unjustified escalation,” which could lead to “serious consequences.”

Source: Sputnik