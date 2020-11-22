In the beginning of November, fighting erupted between the Ethiopian federal government and the rebel TPLF party, which maintains de facto control of the Tigray region in the north. On 21 November, the government announced that they had taken control of the town of Adigrat in the region, and were now heading to Mekelle.
The spokesman for Ethiopia’s government military forces said on Sunday that they will “use tanks, artillery” to capture the city of Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region, from TPLF forces.
“The next phases are the decisive part of the operation, which is to encircle Mekelle using tanks, finishing the battle in the mountainous areas and advancing to the fields,” military spokesman Colonel Dejene Tsegaye told the state-run Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation, as quoted by Reuters.
The Ethiopian military warned civilians about the possible use of artillery on the city.
Just a day before, the Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check, a government agency, said on their Facebook page that the country’s defence forces were now marching on Mekelle after capturing Adigrat.
Adigrat is located 116 km north of Mekelle and 898 km north of the country’s capital Addis Abada. The current position of the forces was hard to verify due to severed internet and phone lines, Reuters said earlier.
The federal government has been pushing the military further into the Tigray region, which is under the de facto rule of the TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front), which state officials describe as a “military junta”.
Source: Sputnik, Reuters
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.