BEIRUT, LÍBANO (8:40 a.m.) – El Comando Central de EE. UU. Anunció el martes el regreso de los aviones de combate de la Fuerza Aérea a la base aérea de Al-Dhafrah en los Emiratos Árabes Unidos (EAU).
Según la declaración emitida por el Comando Central de los EE. UU., Sus cazas sigilosos F-35 han regresado a la Base Aérea Al-Dhafrah en los EAU desde la Base Aérea Hull en Utah.
مقاتلات ال (F-35A) آل تا بعة لسلاح الجو الأمريكي عادت من قاعدة "هل" الجوية إلى قاعدة #الظفرة الجوية في #الإمارات العربية المتحدة ، للانضمام إلى الجناح الاستكشافي الجوي 380 في 16 نوفمبر 2019 pic.twitter.com/moWqSCFqkq
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOMArabic) November 19, 2019
Según la declaración de los EE. UU., Los cazas sigilosos F-35 se unirán al Ala Expedicionaria número 380 de la Fuerza Aérea de los EE. UU. En la Base Aérea Al-Dhafrah.
El F-35 es uno de los aviones de combate más avanzados del mundo, y es uno de los primeros aviones de combate de quinta generación. El avión también es la última generación producida por la compañía Lockheed Martin. Además del ejército de EE. UU., Varias otras naciones están en posesión de este avión avanzado, incluidos Israel, Polonia y Dinamarca.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.