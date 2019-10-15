Estados Unidos aumentará la presión de sanción sobre Ankara a menos que se resuelva la crisis en el noreste de Siria, dijo un alto funcionario del departamento de estado de Estados Unidos, según lo citado por Reuters.
Según el funcionario que habló bajo condición de anonimato, las tropas estadounidenses se retiraron por completo de la ciudad de Manbij, en el norte de Siria. Sin embargo, agregó que Estados Unidos aún conserva el control sobre el espacio aéreo en el noreste de Siria.
El funcionario del Departamento de Estado también subrayó que Estados Unidos solo definiría un alto el fuego como tropas en el terreno que detienen su ofensiva. Esto, si se implementa, sería un paso importante hacia la normalización de las relaciones entre Estados Unidos y Turquía.
El 9 de octubre, Turquía lanzó una ofensiva en la vecina Siria en un intento por crear una zona segura a lo largo de la frontera, despejando el área de combatientes kurdos.
Turquía considera que las fuerzas kurdas en Siria son una extensión del Partido de los Trabajadores del Kurdistán, que ha clasificado como una organización terrorista.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.