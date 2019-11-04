Un convoy militar estadounidense en el noreste de Siria fue atacado por radicales locales respaldados por Turquía, pero no fue alcanzado, dijo el lunes un representante del Comando Central (CENTCOM) de Estados Unidos.
“El 3 de noviembre, una patrulla estadounidense en el noreste de Siria fue testigo de varios ataques de artillería, los proyectiles aterrizaron a un kilómetro o más de la carretera en la que se movía. La patrulla no fue tocada”, dijo el portavoz de CENTCOM.
El portavoz agregó que las fuerzas estadounidenses conservan el derecho inalienable a la legítima defensa, y dijo que se da prioridad a la seguridad de las tropas.
Anteriormente, el mayor general Yuri Borenkov, jefe del Centro ruso para la reconciliación de los bandos opositores en Siria, dijo en una sesión informativa que Estados Unidos había informado al lado ruso del bombardeo del ejército estadounidense por militantes de la cercana ciudad de Tal Tamer.
En octubre, el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció que las tropas estadounidenses habían comenzado a retirarse del norte de Siria a Irak. El mismo mes, Turquía lanzó la Operación Primavera de Paz en el noreste de Siria para limpiar el área de unidades kurdas y Daesh.
