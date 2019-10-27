BEIRUT, LÍBANO (7:30 a.m.) – Estados Unidos alegó que anoche asesinaron al líder de la organización terrorista del Estado Islámico (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh) en la gobernación de Idlib.
Según los informes, Estados Unidos llevó a cabo un ataque estratégico contra la posición de Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi en la ciudad de Barisha, cerca de la frontera turca.
Usando helicópteros, Estados Unidos golpeó la ciudad de Barisha anoche; Esto resultó en varias explosiones que fueron reportadas por los lugareños en el área.
Un video publicado el domingo por la mañana mostró las secuelas del ataque del ejército estadounidense contra esta ciudad en el norte de Idlib.
Предположительно, кадры с места ликвидации лидера террористической организации "Исламское государство" Абу Бакра аль-Багдади: сгоревшие остовы машин, тела, разрушенные здания. pic.twitter.com/U6qlTQ7TBU
— SwankyStas (@StasSwanky) October 27, 2019
