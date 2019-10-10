BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to “open doors” for 3.6 million Syrian refugees to Europe if the EU continues to label the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria as an occupation.
“We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way,” Erdogan said during a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party on Thursday.
The remarks come after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Ankara “must cease the ongoing military operation” in the area.
“It will not work. And if Turkey’s plan is to create a security zone, do not expect funding from the European Union”, Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday.
Source: Sputnik
