BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to “open doors” for 3.6 million Syrian refugees to Europe if the EU continues to label the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria as an occupation.

“We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way,” Erdogan said during a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party on Thursday.

The remarks come after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Ankara “must cease the ongoing military operation” in the area.

“It will not work. And if Turkey’s plan is to create a security zone, do not expect funding from the European Union”, Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares
ALSO READ  Russia delivers 2nd phase of S-400 system to Turkey: Video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

6
Discuss

avatar
4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Marg bar jomhuri EslamiLong Live SyriaFairsFairAssad must stay Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sultan has spoken.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-10 14:51
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Germany alone can cancel the residence cards of a good 3 millions Turks. If EU expels all Turks, Erdogan will have about 5 millions to deal with…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-10 15:11
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Exchange is OK for me. And let’s help Syria expel all Turkey/Qatar proxies => Refugees will return => Jobs freed for EU unemployed people. EU-Kebabs will have pork meat 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-10 15:12
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Then Europe should kick Turkey out of NATO and support Greece with regards to Cyprus. The Russians can deal with Turkey then

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-10 15:33
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Let’s kick 5 millions Turks living in the EU first, then do a Gaddafi to Erdogan.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-10 18:20
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Serves the EU right. All these days Assad was No.1 Enemy for the EU in the name of oppressing Syrians and now Assad looks like Santa Clause for the EU. Glad Sultan has shown his true colors to the EU and US and at least now they should take action against Sultan & Turki. The only way to hit Turki is economically. Already a fragile economy on the verge of collapse, ErDOG is now doing exactly what Pakistan is doing trying to divert the attention of its country.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-10 17:05