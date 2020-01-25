BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that “If calm is not established as soon as possible, the environment of chaos in Libya will affect the entire Mediterranean,” while speaking as he opened a new Turkish-German university campus alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul on Friday.

READ ALSO: Turkey may expel US troops from Incirlik Airbase over sanctions

“Our greatest goal is to end this crisis that has caused the deaths of more than 2,400 people, wounded more than 7,500 people and displaced more than 3,000 Libyans. To this effect, we are working in cooperation with our friend and ally Germany,” said Erdogan.

Merkel and the Turkish President, together with other dignitaries, ceremonially cut a blue ribbon on stage to symbolise the official opening of the Istanbul campus.

World leaders gathered in Berlin on 19 January where they agreed on upholding an arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya in hopes of ending the conflict.

Credit: Ruptly

Advertisements