BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, criticized the Naftex notice that Greece issued to ships in the eastern Mediterranean, saying that Athens would be responsible for the conflicts in the region.

In his speech after chairing a government meeting, Erdogan described the Greek Naftex notification as an act that threatens the coastal and navigation safety of all ships in the region.

He continued that “Greece has thrown itself into chaos that it cannot get out of, through the Naftex declaration issued by it in the eastern Mediterranean, and its violation of international law and neighborly relations.”

The Turkish President said, as quoted by the Anadolu News Agency: “From now on, Greece will be responsible for all disputes in the region, and will be at a disadvantage. We will not back down on the Turkish drilling ship and the protection ships accompanying it in the Mediterranean.”

On the marine discoveries, Erdogan said, Monday, that his country’s discovery of the huge reserves of natural gas in the Black Sea is a prelude to the good news coming from the Mediterranean.

He stressed that “there are indications that the natural gas reserves discovered in the Black Sea indicate the existence of a much larger resource.”

He continued, “We hope that we will receive similar good news (gas discovery) in the Mediterranean also during the coming period. We have launched a large campaign in the field of solar energy, to increase our local and renewable energy capabilities and to include untapped resources in our economy.”

For his part, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Baraat Albayrak said, Friday, that his country has entered a new phase with the discovery of the largest natural gas reserves.

The Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance confirmed that Ankara has made a big step towards full sufficiency in many fields, foremost among which is energy and the economy.