BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, criticized the Naftex notice that Greece issued to ships in the eastern Mediterranean, saying that Athens would be responsible for the conflicts in the region.
In his speech after chairing a government meeting, Erdogan described the Greek Naftex notification as an act that threatens the coastal and navigation safety of all ships in the region.
He continued that “Greece has thrown itself into chaos that it cannot get out of, through the Naftex declaration issued by it in the eastern Mediterranean, and its violation of international law and neighborly relations.”
The Turkish President said, as quoted by the Anadolu News Agency: “From now on, Greece will be responsible for all disputes in the region, and will be at a disadvantage. We will not back down on the Turkish drilling ship and the protection ships accompanying it in the Mediterranean.”
On the marine discoveries, Erdogan said, Monday, that his country’s discovery of the huge reserves of natural gas in the Black Sea is a prelude to the good news coming from the Mediterranean.
He stressed that “there are indications that the natural gas reserves discovered in the Black Sea indicate the existence of a much larger resource.”
He continued, “We hope that we will receive similar good news (gas discovery) in the Mediterranean also during the coming period. We have launched a large campaign in the field of solar energy, to increase our local and renewable energy capabilities and to include untapped resources in our economy.”
For his part, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Baraat Albayrak said, Friday, that his country has entered a new phase with the discovery of the largest natural gas reserves.
The Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance confirmed that Ankara has made a big step towards full sufficiency in many fields, foremost among which is energy and the economy.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.