BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned European countries, led by France, not to “pay the price” for not putting an end to the ugly behavior that is practiced under the cloak of “freedom of the press.”

Erdogan said that “Europe and all of humanity will pay the price for this,” describing the use of Islamophobia and xenophobia as a “shameful matter.”

He continued that the international media has never criticized France’s restriction of the media, stressing the need for digitalization, which extends the scope of freedom, not to cause marginalization and create new grievances.

Erdogan added that a system that does not punish the offender, but rather the offended, cannot be described as a “free system”, pointing out that when digitalization becomes outside the scope of control and law, it will lead us to fascism.

Source: Sputnik