Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has proposed the joint management of oil fields in eastern Syria to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has suggested that Russia and Turkey can manage the oil fields in place of the “terrorists” who control them at present.

Speaking to reporters during his flight back from Brussels on Tuesday, Erdogan said that Putin was evaluating the offer, which the Turkish president said he made during talks in Moscow last week. Erdogan added that he may make a similar proposal to US President Donald Trump.

“Deir ez-Zor is another territory with oil reserves. In that province, terrorists exploit the oil resources. America has its own plans here,” Erdogan said, recalling the conversation.

“I made the offer to Mr. Putin that if he gives financial support, we can do the construction and through the oil obtained there, we can help destroyed Syria get on its feet,” he added.
“If such a step can be taken here, I can even make the same offer to Trump,” Erdogan said.

Moscow has not yet commented on the veracity of the Turkish president’s recollection of his talks with Putin.

However, on previous occasions, Russian officials have repeatedly criticized efforts by any country to violate Syria’s territorial integrity or plunder its resources. In November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Washington of trying to separate eastern Syria’s oil-rich territories to create an illegal quasi-state.

A month before that, the Russian military released detailed intelligence implicating the US in a major oil-smuggling operation involving the CIA, the US military, private contractors and Kurdish militias.

ALSO READ  Turkey is transferring weapons to Libya via Misrata Port: LNA

Erdogan did not clarify what “terrorists” he was referring to, but Turkey is known to classify Syria’s Kurdish People’s Protection Units militias as terrorists linked to the Turkish Kurdistan Worker’s Party, a militia which has waged a low-intensity guerilla campaign against Ankara since the 1980s.

 

Source: Sputnik

Erdogan is a thief…

May God curse this scoundrel and eliminate him for the sake of innocent Syrian and Turkish people.

This would be a criminal action by Russia to join Turkey in Syria oil business.

Syria, Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah must never allow this to happen. The Axis of Resistance must strongly confront Turkey and bring them to their knees!

Syria doesn’t need that thieving terrorist knob to exploit their own resources. Go F yourself Turdogan

Erdogan and US terrorist coalition were after Syrian oil fields from the very beginning.
Turkey, EU, US simply have no oil to run their economies and military forces. So these
terrorist thugs invade and steal oil from Syria, Iraq, Libya, and other regions. Turkey is
blocked by Russian forces in Syria and the region.

El demonio Erdogan se desviste toda su careta, el gobierno Turco y EE.UU. simplemente son delincuentes, ahora Turquía también busca apoderarse del petroleo de Libia.
Lo que indigna es que los gobiernos del mundo callan por que son cobardes o son cómplices de este robo.

