BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed his country’s readiness to work with the active forces in the region, led by Russia, in order to build a new Syria, stressing the need to exclude terrorist organizations in order to achieve this.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said, “We are ready to work with the active forces in the region, headed by Russia, in order to build a new Syria with the will of its people.”

The Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria announced, last Thursday, that the militants in Idlib are occupying the positions of the moderate formations, which may indicate the existence of plans to escalate the situation in order to undermine the agreements between Turkey and Russia.

The deputy head of the Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria, Alexander Greenkevich, said that the militants loyal to the terrorist organization Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) had increased the bombing from the territory of the de-escalation zone in Idlib, noting that 39 Syrian soldiers had been killed since the month of October.

“The Russian air force and the Syrian armed forces do not bomb civilian targets. At the same time, we notice a significant increase in the violation of the ceasefire regime by illegal armed formations loyal to the terrorist Al-Nusra Front (HTS’ predecessor),” Greenkiewicz said in a briefing.