Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to teach a lesson to Commander of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar if he did not stop attacks on the Government of National Accord’s positions.

“Turkey is carefully watching the steps by legitimate Libyan authorities and allies of General Khalifa Haftar. If the strikes on positions of the legitimate Libyan authorities resume, Turkey is ready to teach a lesson to Haftar,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar at first backed the ceasefire deal on Libya but later “ran away” from Moscow, where talks were held with the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj.

“We made major efforts in the framework of an initiative launched by Turkey and Russia. Yesterday at talks in Moscow the Tripoli-based government showed a constructive stance, but then coup-plotter Haftar refused to sign a ceasefire deal. At first he agreed, but then he ran away from Moscow,” Erdogan told the Turkish parliament on Tuesday.

According to the Turkish leader, whose speech was broadcast by NTV channel, now Russia bears responsibility for how events will unfold in Libya.

The outcome of the Moscow talks on Libya will be a focus of the upcoming international conference in Berlin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the country’s parliament on Tuesday.

“On Sunday, Berlin will host a summit where leaders will discuss this matter [the Moscow talks on Libya — TASS]. A number of other counties, including the United States, will participate in the conference at a lower level. We have informed all interested parties that Tunisia and Qatar also need to be present at the negotiating table, however, we did not get the desired result,” the Turkish president pointed out.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu commented earlier on Tuesday that “the Berlin process [on Libya] would be pointless” if Commander of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who had refused to sign an agreement with the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj following the Moscow event, failed to change his position.

Source: TASS

