BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a new attack on the leader of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, calling on the world to “confront this coup”, while promising to “spoil the plots in the Mediterranean”.

“Turkey will continue to spoil plots in the Mediterranean, with its strength derived from international law and its firm stance in protecting its interests,” Erdogan said in a televised speech on Monday after he chaired the government meeting, which was held over video communication technology.

“It is clear that the state of discomfort with the Memorandum of Understanding, which we concluded with Libya to define areas of maritime viability in the Mediterranean, still exists, knowing that we have completed the path related to the document by informing the United Nations about it,” he said.

Erdogan continued: “As for the field gains achieved by the legitimate government in Libya, it shows better the true face of the Haftar coup.”

“From here I call on international public opinion once again to support the legitimate government of Libya in the face of the coup Haftar,” he added.

Turkey has been one of the main backers of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which is currently on the offensive against the Libyan National Army.

Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
This men has to stay home. he is destroying everything.

2020-04-21 17:39
human
Guest
human
"men"? UNHUMAN GENOCIDALS are NOT human beings! What are ITS doing in Syria? In Lybia? In Cyprus? Kurdistan? Iraq? Armenia? Anatolya? BACK TO INNER ASIA!

2020-04-21 19:20
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Garnet Troy Rossi
Hafter that noted zionist-mafia heathen and CIA'a "mole in Libya" must be targetted and killed asap.

2020-04-21 19:45