BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a new attack on the leader of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, calling on the world to “confront this coup”, while promising to “spoil the plots in the Mediterranean”.
“Turkey will continue to spoil plots in the Mediterranean, with its strength derived from international law and its firm stance in protecting its interests,” Erdogan said in a televised speech on Monday after he chaired the government meeting, which was held over video communication technology.
“It is clear that the state of discomfort with the Memorandum of Understanding, which we concluded with Libya to define areas of maritime viability in the Mediterranean, still exists, knowing that we have completed the path related to the document by informing the United Nations about it,” he said.
Erdogan continued: “As for the field gains achieved by the legitimate government in Libya, it shows better the true face of the Haftar coup.”
“From here I call on international public opinion once again to support the legitimate government of Libya in the face of the coup Haftar,” he added.
Turkey has been one of the main backers of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which is currently on the offensive against the Libyan National Army.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.