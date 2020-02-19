BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged on Wednesday to help the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) to retake all of Libya if the international efforts fail.
During his speech at the Turkish Parliament, Erdogan said that “if international efforts do not lead to a solution, we will support the reconciliation government until it controls the whole country,” stressing that “the European Union has no authority to make a decision on Libya,” according to the Turkish Anatolia Agency.
On Tuesday, the Libyan National Army announced the destruction of a Turkish ship in the Tripoli seaport carrying weapons and ammunition.
While the UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salameh, said that there are various military violations and interference in the Libyan file, the most recent of which was the Tripoli port being attacked by missiles .
The spokesman for the Turkish President, Ibrahim Kalin, announced that Turkey does not confirm the information that a ship had sunk during a missile attack in the port of Tripoli.
In response to a question about the bombing of a Turkish ship in the port of Tripoli, he said: “There was a bombing, but there were no casualties, and the source of this fire was answered.”
He added, “I can say that after this, the situation calmed down.”
