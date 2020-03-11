BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his country will not hesitate to take military action greater than before in the Idlib area, if a cease-fire is not observed.

In a speech to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the Turkish parliament, Erdogan said that small violations of the ceasefire, which had been agreed with Russia, had begun.

He continued: “The priority for Turkey is the safety of 12 monitoring sites set up in the region.”

He added: “We are closely monitoring the mobilization of the Syrian regime and its militia supporters near the ceasefire line , and we will deal them with severe blows if they violate their promises.”

He pointed out that “from now on, the breach of the cease-fire began in Idlib, even in a slight way, and we expect Russia to take the necessary measures regarding this matter.”

Erdogan also stressed that he would not only reciprocate the smallest attack that Turkish control points in Syria might face, but would respond with more force.

He added, “It is not known the extent of the commitment of the Syrian regime and its supporters from sectarian militias to the ceasefire agreement.”

