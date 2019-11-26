Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited the newly built Turkish military base in Qatar and praised it as a security mainstay for all countries in the Persian Gulf.
Erdogan was in Doha on Monday to attend the 5th Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting.
“We cannot leave our brothers in Qatar during times of crises and difficult situation. We stand up to these crises together. Our aim is to ensure the security and stability of this country. This base also serves the stability and stability of all countries of the Persian Gulf, and no one can be unhappy with its presence”, Erdogan said.
The 5,000-strong base has been named after Muslim commander Khalid bin Walid.
Turkey deployed this contingent to Qatar back in 2017, after the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Bahrain launched a brutal concentrated blockade against Doha, closing all land, sea and air borders after accusing the country of supporting terrorism by propelling the Muslim Brotherhood movement.
Doha has denied these accusations.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.