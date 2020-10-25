BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will not abandon the S-400 systems or their support for Azerbaijan despite the threats of the United States, stressing that “Turkey is not a tribal country.”
“We took steps within the framework of the F-35 project, but you made threats to us. You asked us to return the S-400 to Russia. But we are not a tribal state,” Erdogan said at a conference for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the Malatya state on Sunday.
Erdogan responded to officials in Washington by stating, “You do not know with whom you are dealing with. Do not delay with your sanctions, whatever they are.”
The United States had previously expressed its strong opposition to Turkey’s testing of the S-400 missile systems, considering that such operations contradict the Turkish side’s obligations within the framework of NATO, and Washington threatened Ankara to take new measures against it after it had previously excluded it from the fighter project. F-35.
This comes in conjunction with voices in the United States calling for sanctions against Turkey for its support for Azerbaijan in the conflict in the Karabakh region with the Armenian forces.
Baku and Ankara deny that the Turkish government provides any military support to Azerbaijan, and say the support is political only.
Source: RT
