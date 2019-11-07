Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he plans to discuss the situation in Syria with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“Last evening, I held talks with [US President Donald] Trump. After that, I will also have talks with Putin to evaluate the situation [in Syria],” he told reporters at a news conference in Ankara on Thursday.

According to the Turkish president, Ankara “will honor its part of the commitments under the agreements that had been reached to the very end.” “We do not back away from the memorandum,” he added.

On October 9, Turkey launched a military incursion into northern Syria, codenaming it Operation Peace Spring. The Erdogan government claimed that its goal is to clear the border area of what it calls ‘terrorists’ (Turkey’s broad label of the Kurdish forces) and establish a 30 km-long buffer zone in Syria’s north, where over 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey would resettle. Damascus branded the operation as an act of aggression, while the international community condemned Ankara’s military operation.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions aimed at resolving the crisis in northeastern Syria at a meeting in Sochi. In accordance with the document, on October 23, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were deployed to the areas bordering the 30-kilometer safe zone, which Turkey is trying to set up.

On October 29, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Kurds had completed the withdrawal of their armed units from that safe zone. On November 1, Russian and Turkish military servicemen carried out the first joint patrol of the area east of the Euphrates River.

ALSO READ  Russia has prevented Israel from launching strikes in Syria: media

 

Source: TASS

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Me decepciona Putin que se deje manipular por Erdogan, donde quedó la soberanía de Siria?, dónde quedó el pedido de Asad de no invadir Siria?.
El pedido del gobierno Sirio nunca la consideraron los amigos Putín y Erdogan

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-08 00:54