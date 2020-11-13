BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened his country’s enemies with a “painful fate,” as he praised the level of awareness and combat readiness of the commandos in the Turkish army.

Erdogan said, in a speech delivered on Friday at the command of the 105th Artillery Regiment in the Chorlu District of Tekirdag state, that “the banner of any unit in the Turkish army will not fall, unless the last soldier in it is killed.”

“Whoever is trying to undermine our homeland, our knowledge and our ears, he must realize that a painful fate awaits him in the hands of our forces,” he added.

On Thursday, Erdogan unveiled a new eavesdropping system that would give his country “great strength,” noting that the tests of launching satellites with local capabilities were successfully completed.

He said, “62 defense projects have been implemented in 2020, and the total today is about 700 projects.”

He continued, “Turkey has 7 defense companies among the top 100 in the world, 5 of which entered the list in the last five years.”

The Turkish president indicated that the “Karakulak” system of eavesdropping and jamming of high frequencies has become ready for use and will give his country great power in electronic warfare.

Erdogan stressed that “satellite launch tests with national capabilities were successfully completed.”