BERIUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to resume military operations in the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley if the Syrian Kurds do not abide by the ceasefire.
“We will launch the military operation again if the ceasefire is not adhered to,” Erdogan threatened.
He then turned his attention to Idlib, where he said that if the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) violates the cease, the Turkish forces will step in to stop them.
“Previously, the Syrian regime was violating the ceasefire, but now the situation is different,” Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday, saying that “Preventing the violence practiced by the regime is the responsibility of everyone, and this time we are determined to stop its violations in Idlib.”
He also warned that if the displaced people in Idlib were not allowed to return to their homes that his country’s armed forces would get involved.
