Turkey will have to open its borders to let asylum-seekers flow into Europe unless the European Union takes steps to assist Ankara with the burden, President Erdogan said on Thursday, during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

“Whether we receive support or not, we will continue to aid the guests we are hosting. But, if this doesn’t work out, then we will have to open the doors,” Erdogan said at a news conference speaking alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The European Union has paid three billion euros to Turkey under a 2015 deal to contain the influx of refugees to Europe. Ankara has repeatedly complained about the slow pace of disbursements, threatening to let migrants cross through its territory.

 

Source: Sputnik

Send all unemployed Turk migrants back to the Sultan in return.

That bùgger started a war and now he wants the EU to pay for the refugees.

2019-11-07 21:41
prince teutonic
Yes, Erdogan needs more money to pay for S-400’s and maybe Su-35 jets…

2019-11-07 20:23
prince teutonic
Here we go again… Blackmailing EU for more money for Erdolf new reich…

2019-11-07 22:21