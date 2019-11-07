Turkey will have to open its borders to let asylum-seekers flow into Europe unless the European Union takes steps to assist Ankara with the burden, President Erdogan said on Thursday, during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

“Whether we receive support or not, we will continue to aid the guests we are hosting. But, if this doesn’t work out, then we will have to open the doors,” Erdogan said at a news conference speaking alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The European Union has paid three billion euros to Turkey under a 2015 deal to contain the influx of refugees to Europe. Ankara has repeatedly complained about the slow pace of disbursements, threatening to let migrants cross through its territory.

Source: Sputnik

