Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that agreements related to Syria’s Idlib and the East of the Euphrates do not work.

He warned that Turkey will respond to the Syrian Army’s possible failure to withdraw its troops behind the line of Turkish observation post by the end of this month.

“At the moment, two of our 12 observation posts are behind the regime’s lines. We hope the regime will withdraw from our observation posts before the end of the month of February. If the regime does not pull back, Turkey will be obliged to take matters into its own hands,” Erdogan warned.

Erdogan added that his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been constructive, and that they had agreed that the military forces of Russia and Turkey would remain in contact.

The statement comes after Putin and Erdogan spoke via telephone on Tuesday to discuss the recent attack on the Turkish military in Idlib province, as well as the situation in Libya and bilateral relations.

According to the Turkish president, the attack on Turkish servicemen, “who had been deployed to the region to prevent conflicts in Idlib”, jeopardised the joint effort to maintain peace in Syria.

“The president stressed that Turkey will continue using its right to protect itself from such attacks, in the toughest manner,” the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

This was preceded by Erdogan calling the current developments in Syria’s Idlib province “unmanageable” on Monday.

He said that around one million refugees from the province had begun moving towards the Turkish border with the Arab Republic, claiming that this was the result of Damascus’ offensive in Idlib. He added that it would be difficult for Turkey to receive so many refugees.

