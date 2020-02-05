Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that agreements related to Syria’s Idlib and the East of the Euphrates do not work.

READ ALSO: Erdogan threatens counter-offensive against Syrian Army in Idlib

He warned that Turkey will respond to the Syrian Army’s possible failure to withdraw its troops behind the line of Turkish observation post by the end of this month.

“At the moment, two of our 12 observation posts are behind the regime’s lines. We hope the regime will withdraw from our observation posts before the end of the month of February. If the regime does not pull back, Turkey will be obliged to take matters into its own hands,” Erdogan warned.

Erdogan added that his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been constructive, and that they had agreed that the military forces of Russia and Turkey would remain in contact.

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Idlib

The statement comes after Putin and Erdogan spoke via telephone on Tuesday to discuss the recent attack on the Turkish military in Idlib province, as well as the situation in Libya and bilateral relations.

According to the Turkish president, the attack on Turkish servicemen, “who had been deployed to the region to prevent conflicts in Idlib”, jeopardised the joint effort to maintain peace in Syria.

“The president stressed that Turkey will continue using its right to protect itself from such attacks, in the toughest manner,” the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

This was preceded by Erdogan calling the current developments in Syria’s Idlib province “unmanageable” on Monday.

ALSO READ  Up close footage of Syrian Army troops at Idlib front-lines: video

He said that around one million refugees from the province had begun moving towards the Turkish border with the Arab Republic, claiming that this was the result of Damascus’ offensive in Idlib. He added that it would be difficult for Turkey to receive so many refugees.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Basically Erdogan is saying that he’ll have an invasion force for Idlib, Syria ready by the end of February. He could theoretically be distracted in the meantime by either/both with his troops clashing with the SDF/Kurds in NE Syria, and/or his expedition force of jihadis and Syrian mercenaries in Libya failing to establish a Turkish beachhead there but I wouldn’t count on it.
The important thing as always in Syria will be the stance of Russia if the Turks invade.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-05 14:47
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Chauhan Chauhan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Syrian doesn’t need this Turks hypocrite. bcuz turks are black mailing Syrian refugee to fight for turkey. and most of the Syrian are not interested in fight with SAA anymore that’s why this Erdogon thugs are suing foreign fighters to invade Syria and occupy. Turks and syrain people should come to it sense and remove this Erdogon thugs before he kills millions of turks and Syrian bcuz of his Zionist master US

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-05 18:15