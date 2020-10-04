BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country will go to clean up terrorist hideouts in Syria if the promises made to them are not fulfilled.
According to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan said, “we have eliminated the terrorist corridor established along our borders and have proven that our Syrian brothers are not alone.”
“Our effective presence will continue on the ground until stability is achieved on our southern borders (with Syria),” the Turkish president said.
He pointed out that “Turkey will not accept any step that would cause a new humanitarian tragedy in Idlib, Syria.”
“We will continue to disturb all parties that are hostile to our country and our people,” Erdogan stressed .
“The parties that remain silent about terrorist organizations and the countries that support them put all moral, legal and human rights principles aside when it comes to Turkey,” he said.
It is noteworthy that the Turkish President announced earlier that Turkey is still committed to the memorandum of understanding it concluded with Russia regarding Idlib.
He added, “If the regime continues to violate the armistice and the other conditions of the agreement, it will pay very heavy losses, and we will not tolerate the dark organizations that carry out provocative actions in order to thwart the ceasefire in Idlib.”
