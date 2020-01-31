Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Friday that Ankara may start a military operation in Idlib if the situation in that troubled region was not immediately resolved.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan warned that Turkey would be unable to deal with an influx of Syrian refugees who may try to flee to southern Turkey amid the Syrian Army’s ongoing campaign against terrorist militias in Idlib.

“If [the situation] in Idlib does not return to normal, we will proceed with action. We sincerely want stability in Syria. The political process must be implemented quickly and fairly. We will not shy away from doing whatever it takes to achieve this, including using military force,” Erdogan said.

According to the Turkish president, the situation in Syria was “as important” to Ankara as the situation inside Turkey’s own borders. Erdogan also accused “those who support the Syrian regime” of being “committed to continuing the crisis in Syria.”

Two days earlier, Erdogan accused Russia of violating agreements aimed at preserving a status quo ceasefire in the region.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the Turkish president’s comments Friday, rejecting Ankara’s insinuation that Moscow had somehow failed to comply with the Sochi Accords on the situation in northern Syria. At the same time, Peskov emphasized that the situation in Idlib, where terrorists continue to be concentrated, is an issue of ‘deep concern’ for Moscow.

“Russia fully complies with all of its obligations under the Sochi agreements regarding the Idlib zone. At the same time, we regret that the situation there still leaves much to be desired. Unfortunately, this area continues to see the concentration of a large number of terrorists who constantly carry out offensives and aggressive actions against the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as the Russian base in Khmeimim. This is a source of deep concern,” Peskov said.

Earlier this week, Syrian troops liberated the city of Maarat al-Numan – a strategic city at the junction of the Hama-Aleppo highway linking Damascus and Aleppo which had been under terrorist occupation since 2012.

The Syrian Army began an operation in southeast Idlib in December amid repeated militant attacks on government troops and civilians. A fresh ceasefire was secured earlier this month following negotiations between Russia and Turkey, but the terrorists repeatedly broke the agreement and resumed their attacks, killing at least 40 Syrian servicemen and injuring 80 others last week, prompting Damascus to resume its offensive.

Situated in the country’s northwest along the Turkish border, Idlib province has become the last major concentration of various factions of anti-government militias and terrorists, with the Syrian government successfully reestablishing control over most of the rest of the country, excluding the northeastern US-backed Kurdish-controlled territories, with the help of its Russian, Iranian and Hezbollah militia allies.

A large portion of the Idlib de-escalation zone remains controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a terrorist group which has rebranded itself several times in recent years, but which in practice acts as al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch. Efforts to liberate Idlib have been complicated by the large number of civilians concentrated in the region, with terrorists accused of using these civilians as human shields.

 

Source: Sputnik

FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
The Turks were and are part of the problem. First of all, no one in the Syrian Government nor the UN authorized them to intevene in Syria. They certainly didn’t want them to have been supporting all those jihadi groups in Syria and buying stolen Syrian oil all these years. Left to themselves the Syrians would have kept possession of their province. The Syrian Government would also have maintained order there and as people would have felt secure they wouldn’t have had to flee as they have been doing since 2011/12. So to a large extent any problems Turkey is… Read more »

2020-01-31 13:23
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Turkey has no F-15 and its F-16 are not up to latest standards, as Iran they even still use F-4 Phantom II, thus, you don’t seem to get that Russian expeditionary corps is NOT in a position of force if Turkey is into doing an all-out war : there are not even two squadrons in Hmeimim with maybe 4 air superiority assets (Su-30 and/or Su-35) as there are mainly strike aircraft (Su-24, Su-25, Su-34). There is only one S-400 battery, and one S-300 battery for Tartous and the main issue : NO AWACS to detect low altitude attacks… Now it’s… Read more »

2020-01-31 17:32
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Abu Bakr with a MIC
Influx of Syrian refugees ? Enjoy them. These are the fruits of your hard labor.

2020-01-31 14:33
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
And even a pretty powerful MIC able to build F-16, gunship choppers, armoured vehicles, cruise missiles, 70mm guided rockets, ATGMs, armed drones and being a massive producer of small arms… They have also a pretty big navy and about half a million militaries… In fact, Turkey is no p***y, militarily speaking, and many shitlamists believe Erdog to be the mahdi… If Russia stays idle, they are technically able to reach Damascus and Israel’s border… Only to end too self-confident and trying to invade, which would end with ErDOG having been the dajjal for Turkey and Syria with Damascus, Ankara and… Read more »

Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
jmNZ
Iran, Iraq, Syria and Russia should threaten Erdoğan with full support for the Kurds in Turkey.
See how the Turks like a third of their country being occupied by a foreign power.

2020-01-31 16:32
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
jmNZ
And I’m sure the Armenians and Georgians would look forward to retrieving some of their western territories . . .

2020-01-31 16:34