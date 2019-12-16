BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is firing back against the U.S. congress for their recent bill that recognized the 1915 Genocide of Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman authorities.

According to The Independent, Erdogan threatened to recognize the mass killing of Native Americans by European settlers as genocide in a tit-for-tat move against the U.S. congress resolution.

Speaking on the pro-government A Haber news channel, he said: “We should oppose [the US] by reciprocating such decisions in parliament. And that is what we will do.

“Can we speak about America without mentioning [Native Americans]? It is a shameful moment in US history.”

Erdogan, who has not backed down to U.S. threats of sanctions, has vowed to not remain silent over this recent move by Capitol Hill.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Egyptian Navy flexes might in Mediterranean amid tensions with Turkey

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Anonthomas Jackson Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
thomas Jackson
Guest
thomas Jackson
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

he is right

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-17 05:11
Anon
Guest
Anon
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And neither country gives a s**t about those who were killed except to use their deaths as a means of getting back at another country. Sociopathic behavior on display.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-17 05:45