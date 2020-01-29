On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump’s Mideast peace plan is “absolutely unacceptable”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims. The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable. This plan ignores Palestinians’ rights and is aimed at legitimising Israel’s occupation,” Erdogan said, as quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his Mideast peace plan during a joint press statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

The plan, aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, offers a two-state solution with Jerusalem to remain Israel’s “undivided” capital but with the Palestinian capital to “include areas of East Jerusalem”.

Turkey-US Row Over F-35 Programme

Mr. Erdogan also commented on his country’s row with the US over Ankara’s participation in the US-led F-35 fighter jet programme.

He said that the US should either deliver the F-35s to Turkey or provide a refund.

Last year, the US banned F-35 shipments to Turkey following Ankara’s decision to buy S-400 air defence systems from Russia. Washington claims that the Russian systems are incompatible with those operated by NATO member states and present a threat to the fifth-generation F-35 jets’ state-of-the-art technology.

Turkey decided to buy S-400 systems from Russia after the US halted the approval process for the sale of its Patriot systems. Ankara has repeatedly said that it would not abandon its defence cooperation with Moscow, adding that it is also interested in participating in the US-led F-35 programme.

Source: Sputnik

What a liar! About the SAM systems : Turkey was neither refused Patriot nor SAMP/T deliveries! ErDOG wanted 100% transfer of technology on both and this was refused by these SAM systems builders! Even Russia refuses a 100% ToT on S-400! ErDOG tried his trick twice on Raytheon and EuroSAM, and after having tried with each builder, already threatened to buy SAMs from Russia if they refused 100% ToT. Moreover, latests upgrade to SAMP/T known as “New Technology” ranges 100km more than S-400 and costs 5-6x less and the long ranged (480-500km) Aster-30 block.2 keeps full capability of intercepting jet-fighters,… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
