BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Israel in a statement on Wednesday, claiming that the latter is putting the region and world in danger.

“Israel, who does not respect Palestinians’ right to life, property and work, is putting the region’s as well as the world’s future in danger,” Erdoğan said, as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News.

“As Turkey, we are determined on defending the privacy of Jerusalem,” he added.

Erdoğan also stressed the importance of Jerusalem for three religions, saying those “looting” the holy city is doing “wrong.”

“The West’s spoiling of Israel does not do anything other than stirring up the conflict,” he said.

Erdogan’s comments came during his speech that called on the world to support the victims of the earthquake that hit Albania on Tuesday.

