BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Russian Armed Forces of launching an attack on a site of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA), saying that this indicates Moscow’s unwillingness for peace.

In a parliamentary speech in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said, “Russia’s attack on a training center for the Free Syrian Army in Idlib indicates its unwillingness to achieve lasting peace.”

According to a field source in the Latakia Governorate, the total number of dead and wounded within the ranks of the Turkish-backed militants was estimated to be around 200.

The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out the devastating attack on a Faylaq Al-Sham training camp in the Salqin countryside of northern Idlib, coinciding with another powerful strike on oil smuggling sites near the Turkish border 48 hours prior.

Idlib is the only region in Syria that a large portion remains in the hands of armed groups.

In 2017, a de-escalation zone was established there, where the militants, who refused to lay down their weapons in the eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus and the southern regions of the country, were transferred to.

There are Turkish Army observation points on the territory of the governorate, and according to the agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which were reached on March 5 in Moscow, the armies of the two countries are conducting joint patrols in Idlib.